Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,304,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.