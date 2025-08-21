Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 148,792 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,266,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,295,000 after buying an additional 1,090,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 1,044,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 246,938 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

