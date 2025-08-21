Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $113.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dominion Energy worth $113,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,730,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,581,000 after acquiring an additional 414,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.4990 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

