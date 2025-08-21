Vontier (NYSE:VNT) & Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Financial Contrast

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) and Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vontier and Enpro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 0 2 6 0 2.75 Enpro 0 0 2 1 3.33

Vontier currently has a consensus target price of $47.1429, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Enpro has a consensus target price of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Vontier’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Enpro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier 12.99% 41.96% 10.73% Enpro 7.83% 10.49% 6.19%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Vontier and Enpro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vontier has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enpro has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vontier and Enpro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier $2.98 billion 2.07 $422.20 million $2.63 16.01 Enpro $1.08 billion 4.35 $72.90 million $4.00 55.78

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than Enpro. Vontier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enpro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vontier pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enpro pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vontier pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enpro pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enpro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enpro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Enpro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vontier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Enpro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enpro beats Vontier on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. The Repair Solutions segment manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment and software through mobile franchise network. The Environmental and Fueling Solutions segment offers environmental, fueling hardware, software, and aftermarket solutions for fueling infrastructures. It also offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for EV charging; and vehicle mechanics, and technicians equipment. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling, convenience store, and car wash operators; commercial vehicle repair businesses, fleet owners/operators and electric vehicle charging network operators, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The company was formerly known as EnPro Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Enpro Inc. in December 2023. Enpro Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

