Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $428,000 in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axis Capital by 34.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Trading Up 1.2%

AXS opened at $97.6380 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 2,200 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,104. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

