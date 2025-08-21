Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.68). Approximately 6,117,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,999,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.74).
Ferrexpo Trading Down 8.8%
The company has a market capitalization of £372.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
