Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE is Estate Counselors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $120.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

