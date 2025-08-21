RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

