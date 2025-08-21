Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 207,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.0140 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

