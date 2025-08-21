Wormser Freres Gestion Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 176,652 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,042,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 103,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 85,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

