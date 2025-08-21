TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IETC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $95.8090 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $98.0290.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

