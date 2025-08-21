Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $26,060,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Affirm from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.74.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $82.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,200. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,272 shares of company stock worth $14,798,557. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

