Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 4.0% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,584 shares of company stock worth $1,897,762. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $81.2740 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

