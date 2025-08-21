Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.57% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $67.7730 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.9801 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

