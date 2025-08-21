Summit Financial LLC Purchases 52,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 515,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

