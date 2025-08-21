Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,636,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3%

ZBH stock opened at $105.6880 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

