Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $165.1510 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.