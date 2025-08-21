BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,873 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,853,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BBB Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 547,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

BBB Foods Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.