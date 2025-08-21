Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 55,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 67,715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $198,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,416.11. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,251,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,628,414. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 830,196 shares of company stock worth $11,309,312. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $687.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.