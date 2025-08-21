EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 430 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.9810 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

