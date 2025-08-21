Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. $HWBK Shares Sold by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lessened its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,572 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned about 0.31% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.63. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Hawthorn Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

