Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3%

AMT stock opened at $209.2340 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $212.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

