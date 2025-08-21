Estate Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $395.0230 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.50 and a fifty-two week high of $488.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

