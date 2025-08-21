Summit Financial LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWO stock opened at $295.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

