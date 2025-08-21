Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $29.28 Million Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF $AAXJ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,275,000. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 640.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,961,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

