Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 534,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

