United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LPL Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.41 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.58.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

