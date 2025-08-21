Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG is Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Rhino Investment Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,308 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after buying an additional 697,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,703,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,716,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.8180 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.