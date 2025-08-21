Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $285.7490 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.64.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

