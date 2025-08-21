Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,767,000. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,227,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

