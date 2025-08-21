Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
