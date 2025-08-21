Maven Securities LTD Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6%

HII opened at $266.9630 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.