10,878 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,674,000 after buying an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,821,000 after acquiring an additional 422,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,553,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,307 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $18.5820 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.