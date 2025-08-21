Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,772 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.