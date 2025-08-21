Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

