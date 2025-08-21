Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.