Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target at $34.16

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.1615.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,526,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,954. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $7.1650 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.62. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

