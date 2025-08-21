Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 910,668 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,668 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $11.5850 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 136.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

