Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Nutanix $NTNX

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,086,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 314,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 291,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,424,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

