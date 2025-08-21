Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 185,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $82.4490 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

