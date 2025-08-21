Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,105,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 419,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,064,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 75,097 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 163,329 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,138,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $10.3350 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

