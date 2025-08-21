Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $319,000 in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after acquiring an additional 441,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 398,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $39.2590 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.