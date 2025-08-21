Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $110.8840 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

