CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,998 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.0% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $82,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

KO opened at $70.6390 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

