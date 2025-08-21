Credit Agricole S A Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 512,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $150.24 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

