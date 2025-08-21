Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

