Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Lowered by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

QQQ stock opened at $565.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.17.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.