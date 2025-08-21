Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Aufman Associates Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 22.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

