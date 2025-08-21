Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,175,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 619,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 377,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $36.7030 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

