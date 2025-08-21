Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $12,693.05 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $12,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,295.55. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yuen Wupen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Yuen Wupen sold 109 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $12,383.49.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Yuen Wupen sold 241 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $26,109.94.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80.

On Monday, July 21st, Yuen Wupen sold 264 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $26,986.08.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $129.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 164.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

